Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Detroit City FC

Closing Time: San Antonio will close out the 2024 season Saturday against Detroit having just missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2019. SAFC was kept in playoff contention following its draw against Louisville last time out but was eliminated following the conclusion of the game due to other results around the league.

Back to Back?: Midfielder Jorge Hernandez has put himself in prime position to claim his second consecutive USL Golden Playmaker award, tied for the league lead with nine of the year so far. Hernandez also leads the league in chances created (78) and crosses (238) in 2024. Hernandez broke the SAFC all-time assist record August 3 vs. FC Tulsa with his 18th total. The midfielder recorded 10 assists last season, setting a new SAFC single-season record in the process.

He's the Man-ley: Defender Carter Manley announced his retirement from professional soccer following the match Saturday. Manley was a key part of San Antonio's 2022 USL Championship title and scored the game-winning goal in extra time against MLS side Austin FC in the team's Open Cup run the same season. The 28-year-old has made 64 appearances across all competitions in three seasons with SAFC.

USL Championship Match #34 - San Antonio FC vs. Detroit City FC

Date: Saturday, October 26, 2024 Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX Where to Watch: ESPN+ Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 10-14-9 (39 pts; 9th in Western Conference)

Detroit City FC: 14-8-11 (53 pts; 3rd in Eastern Conference)

All-time Series: The all-time series is even at 1-1-0. SAFC defeated Detroit 1-0 at Toyota Field in 2022 before falling in a 0-1 defeat at Keyworth Stadium last May.

