Loudoun United FC eliminated from post-season contention

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Loudoun United FC finished the regular season with a record of 11-14-9 following a 1-2 loss to Charleston Battery at Patriots Point. With this loss to Charleston, Loudoun United have been eliminated from playoff contention this season. Both teams came out the gate hot, recording shots within the first ten minutes of play. In the 25th minute, Charleston's Juan Torres blasted a shot on frame from outside the 18-yard box; this would be the Battery's best chance in the first half. Loudoun's best chances in the first half came from Riley Bidois who recorded two great shots on net within just a few seconds of each other in the 32nd minute of play. Following a back-and-forth first 45 minutes of action, Loudoun led in total shots (6) while Charleston led in overall possession (58.3%).

Both teams opened the second half of play with strong scoring chances. Loudoun's Wesley Leggett nearly connected with Bidois on the back post for a tap-in, but the cross was just out of reach. On the other side of the ball, Loudoun goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux came up with a big save on Charleston's Nick Markanich in the 48th minute of play. Three minutes later, in the 51st minute of play, Charleston's Juan Torres opened the scoring with a left-foot shot from just outside the 18-yard box. Then, in the 61st minute of play, Kwame Awuah buries a 6-yard shot into the back of the Charleston net to level the score at one apiece. Moments later, Loudoun's Bidois nearly put another into the back of the Charleston goal but was stopped short on his breakaway by Charleston goalkeeper. Only seven minutes later, in the 68th minute of play, Charleston retook the lead with a simple tap-in goal on the back post by Arturo Rodríguez. following a corner kick that dropped into the 6-yard box. The 68th-minute goal by Arturo Rodríguez would end up being the game-winner as Charleston would go on to win 2-1.

Thoughts from the Team

Kwame Awuah speaks on focusing on the next season:

"We just need to self-reflect, come back into pre-season next year, and work on the things we need to work on. This year was a lot better; we learned a lot. It is only up from here for this club."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.