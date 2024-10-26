El Paso Locomotive FC Close out 2024 Season on the Road at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC close the door on the 2024 USL Championship season on the road against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, looking to end the year with a win against the 2023 Players' Shield winners.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2024 @ 5 P.M. MT - HIGHMARK STADIUM

Watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network

Watch Party: Cabo Joe's (7942 Gtwy Blvd E)

ALL-TIME SERIES

El Paso and Pittsburgh are set for their third-ever meeting and their second to be held at Highmark Stadium.

EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC

Unbeaten in four of their last five matches, Locomotive closed out its 2024 home schedule in tremendous fashion with a 2-1 upset victory against Sacramento Republic FC and El Paso will want to carry that momentum into its final match on the road win against Pittsburgh.

"We played really well today with good mentality," Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera said after the match. "We were solid and able to overcome difficulties against one of the top teams in this league. I'm proud of the guys, of the players and their mentality to come out to score goals and create chances. That's the way we needed to close out this season at home, with good mentality. Now, we want to finish the year strong on the road and hope to keep that momentum going as we start thinking of next year."

After an impressive offensive display last week, fans will surely keep their eyes on forward Malik McLemore who made his mark in his starting debut for El Paso. In addition to his three shots and assist that led to Lucas Stauffer's opening goal, the German-American showcased his physicality up front, winning all six of his tackles and 9-of-14 ground duels. Fans will hope he can replicate that sort of performance against a stubborn Pittsburgh defense.

Of course, it cannot go without mention that this matchup surely will be an emotional one for goalkeeper Jahmali Waite who returns to the club where he began his professional career. In two seasons with Pittsburgh, Waite was crucial to their historic Players' Shield winning-campaign last season and got his first call-ups to the Jamaican Men's National Team to establish himself as the next-in-line behind the legendary Andre Blake. He met his wife in Pittsburgh and no doubt he'll be reunited with family and friends traveling to make the trip.

Though he has several amazing memories with the side that gave him his first pro opportunity out of college, the 25-year-old will be intent on leaving Highmark Stadium with three points for El Paso and one final clean sheet.

PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC

With only two playoff spots remaining in the Eastern Conference heading into Judgement Day, the Riverhounds know that a win is crucial in order to secure their ticket to the 2024 postseason. There is the possibility they could advance with a draw, but they would be dependent on other results across the league to make that happen so a win is no doubt the goal.

Pittsburgh boast the strongest defense in the league, leading with a combined 15 clean sheets and only 28 goals conceded, and one player who will be relied upon is goalkeeper Erick Dick. The 30-year-old has two clean sheets and eight saves in his last two matches and he will need to have another strong performance in order to give the Riverhounds the best chance possible to head into the playoffs.

