FC Tulsa Caps Season with 2-1 Win Over Monterey Bay F.C.

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - A collection of career marks saw FC Tulsa cap its season with a 2-1 win over Monterey Bay F.C.

With the result, FC Tulsa ends its 2024 campaign posting 38 points (9-14-11), while slotting 10th in the Western Conference. Monterey Bay F.C. ends its season with 34 points (8-16-10), good for 11th in the West.

FC Tulsa midfielder Santiago Sanchez carved into the record book upon kick off, becoming the second-youngest player in the club history to start in a match (16 years, 270 days), behind former club midfielder Nate Worth (16 years, 178 days).

It took 10 minutes for FC Tulsa to find the net as defender Alexis Souahy squeezed in a right-footed shot off of a free kick from Harvey St. Clair. The goal marked Souahy's fourth of the season, good for a single-season record.

Andrew Booth entered the mix in the 31st minute, drilling a shot from the top-right of the 18-yard box off an Owen Damm assist.

FC Tulsa posted four shots on target to Monterey Bay F.C.'s in the first half.

Monterey Bay F.C. found its first goal in the 59th minute from a penalty kick off of Diego Gutiérrez, but nearly returned to a two-goal deficit minutes later. Harvey St Clair cashed in a volley shot in the 64th minute, but was ruled offside, wiping the goal.

FC Tulsa fended its lead until the horn.

Goals -

10' TUL - A. Souahy

31' TUL - A. Booth

59' MB - D. Gutiérrez

Cards -

81' MB - C. Volesky

Lineups -

TUL: Johan Peñaranda, Patrick Seagrist, Bradley Bourgeois, Alexis Souahy, Harvey St Clair, Santiago Sanchez, Sebastian Sanchez, Andrew Booth, Owen Damm, Stefan Stojanovic, Alexander Dalou (Subs Used: Arthur Rogers, Matthew Bell, Rashid Teeteh, Aaron Bibout, Diogo Pacheco)

MB: Carlos Herrera, Grant Robinson, Kai Greene, Alex Lara, Morey Doner, Pierce Gallaway, Jerry Ayon, Ryan Dieter, Mobi Fehr, Diego Gutiérrez, Michael Gonzalez (Subs Used: Adrian Rebollar, Christian Volesky, Walmer Martinez, MIguel Guerrero-Medina, Max Glasser)

