Memphis 901 FC Secures Home Playoff Match with 3-2 Victory Over New Mexico United

October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Albuquerque, NM -- Memphis 901 FC grabbed a 3-2 victory over No. 1 New Mexico United to secure their third consecutive top-four finish and home field advantage in the first round of the USL Championship Playoffs.

901 FC will host a Western Conference Quarterfinal at AutoZone Park on Saturday, November 2 at 1 p.m. CT with the opponent to be determined later Saturday night. Pending results elsewhere in the Western Conference, Memphis could finish as high as No. 2 in the division marking the club's highest regular season finish since 2022.

Bruno Lapa recorded two assists in Saturday's victory setting up Jon Bakero and Samuel Careaga for goals before Lucas Turci subbed in and delivered a spectacular strike into the back of the net to finish the match.

Bakero notched his first goal as a Beale Street Boy and second consecutive goal contribution after assisting Dylan Borczak in last week's victory. New Mexico found an equalizer in the 20th minute, but Memphis would roar back five minutes later thanks to Samuel Careaga. Careaga's solo run through the defense for his eighth goal of the season. Turci's goal in the 63rd minute came off the left foot from 30 yards out to beat the keeper.

Memphis is now unbeaten in their last 12 matches after leading at halftime and will return home for the postseason to defend a 13-match unbeaten streak at AutoZone Park.

The USL Championship Playoffs Kickoff with the Conference Quarterfinal round next weekend. Playoff opponent info will be updated on the club's official postseason website at the conclusion of regular season competition on Saturday, October 26.

