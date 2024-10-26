Monterey Bay Closes out 2024 Campaign with 2-1 Defeat in Tulsa
October 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
TULSA, Oklahoma - Monterey Bay F.C. (8-16-10, 34 points) saw its 2024 campaign come to a close with a 2-1 defeat to Western Conference foe FC Tulsa (8-24-11, 35 points) at ONEOK Field. Diego Gutiérrez scored his first Crisp-and-Kelp goal with a second-half penalty kick, but it was not enough to earn a result on the road.
Monterey Bay created an early chance in the match with Gutiérrez slicing a low ball perfectly across the six from the right side, but it had just a bit too much pace and Ryan Dieter was unable to get his foot on it to tap it in at the far post. FC Tulsa responded with back-to-back attacks of their own while controlling possession in the Union's half of the pitch. Initially, Monterey Bay fought off the immense pressure with a couple of blocks, including an impressive open-net, goal-line clearance by Alex Lara with his head. But in the 10th minute, FC Tulsa managed to breakthrough with a goal by Alex Souahy to bring the match to 1-0. The hosts then doubled their lead at the half hour mark with a right-footed shot by Andrew Booth to make it 2-0 in favor of FC Tulsa at the halftime break.
Halftime substitute Walmer Martínez saw an opportunity in the first few moments of the second half, but his low shot from the center of the box was blocked. FC Tulsa looked to make it three a minute later, but the shot missed wide to the left. Martínez created an even better look with a move down the left side of the box, but his shot was deflected slightly enough by a defender to go just wide of the right post. In the 58th minute, Gutiérrez flew down the left side of the pitch before crossing it into the box towards Dieter, but the pass was knocked down by the hand of an FC Tulsa defender and the referee pointed to the spot. Gutiérrez stepped up to the spot and buried it to the goalkeeper's right to pull one back for Monterey Bay. From the 80th to 83rd minutes of the match, the Union made a strong push ahead for the leveler and looked likely, but were unable to convert one of several chances, including an impressive effort by Dieter to score with a midair side-volley, but the shot was saved. Monterey Bay then earned a slew of corners in stoppage time, culminating in one last opportunity for the Union that was taken short to Martínez, but his left-footed grass-burner missed just inches wide of the far post and the hosts scraped by to win 2-1.
Additional Notes
Named to the eleven, tonight marked the first regular season start of Ryan Dieter's professional career.
Missing the match due to injury were Luther Archimède (knee), Chase Boone (knee), Alex Dixon (illness), Xavi Gnaulati (ankle), Jesse Maldonado (knee), Antony Siaha (knee), and Tristan Trager (lower leg).
Information
Date: October 26, 2024
Venue: ONEOK Field; Tulsa, Oklahoma
Weather: Sunny and 76 degrees
Scoring Summary: 1 2 F
FC Tulsa 2 0 2
Monterey Bay F.C. 0 1 1
TUL: Alexis Souahy (Harvey St. Clair) 10'
TUL: Andrew Booth (Owen Damm) 31'
MB: Diego Gutiérrez (penalty) 59'
Lineups
FC Tulsa (4-5-1): Johan Penaranda; Harvey St. Clair, Patrick Seagrist (Arthur Rogers, 57'), Alexis Souahy, Bradley Bourgeois; Sebastian Sanchez, Alex Dalou (Diogo Pacheco, 65') (Matthew Bell, 80'), Owen Damm (Rashid Tetteh, 81'), Andrew Booth, Santiago Sanchez (Aaron Bibout, 81'); Stefan Stojanovic
Subs not used: Joey Roggeveen, Anthony Harper, Aaron Kacinari
Monterey Bay F.C. (4-3-3): Carlos Herrera; Grant Robinson (Walmer Martínez, 45'), Kai Greene, Alex Lara, Morey Doner (Max Glasser, 45'); Jerry Ayon (Miguel Guerrero, 63'), Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway; Ryan Dieter, Michael Gonzalez (Christian Volesky, 67'), Diego Gutiérrez (Adrian Rebollar, 78')
Subs not used: Carlos Guzmán
Stats Summary: TUL / MB
Shots: 11 / 19
Shots on Goal: 6 / 4
Saves: 4 / 3
Corner Kicks: 3 / 6
Fouls: 5 / 11
Possession: 38% / 62%
Misconduct Summary
MB: Christian Volesky (caution) 82'
Officials
Referee: Muhammed Hassan
Assistant Referee: Seth Barton
Assistant Referee: Eric Del Rosario Gandara
Fourth Official: Emmy Nonso
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 26, 2024
- New Mexico United Falls to Memphis 901 FC by a 2-3 Score - New Mexico United
- Rowdies Close Regular Season with 3-0 WIN Over Indy - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- FC Tulsa Caps Season with 2-1 Win Over Monterey Bay F.C. - FC Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Closes out 2024 Campaign with 2-1 Defeat in Tulsa - Monterey Bay FC
- LouCity Caps Record Regular Season with Another Comeback Win - Louisville City FC
- Battery Beat Loudoun in Regular Season Finale with Torres, Rodriguez Goals - Charleston Battery
- Memphis 901 FC Secures Home Playoff Match with 3-2 Victory Over New Mexico United - Memphis 901 FC
- Hounds Clinch Playoff Berth by Topping El Paso - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Riverhounds Clinch Playoff Berth Topping El Paso - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Rising Set to Face Western Conference Leaders in USL Playoff Opener - Phoenix Rising FC
- Rising Set to Face Western Conference Leaders in Playoff Opener - Phoenix Rising FC
- Indy Eleven Earns #4 Seed, Will Host Rhode Island in USLC Playoffs - Indy Eleven
- Oalex Anderson's record-breaking goal clinches playoff berth for NCFC - North Carolina FC
- Loudoun United FC eliminated from post-season contention - Loudoun United FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. Detroit City FC - San Antonio FC
- Match Notes (10.26.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Birmingham Legion FC - Oakland Roots
- El Paso Locomotive FC Close out 2024 Season on the Road at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - El Paso Locomotive FC
- San Antonio FC Defender Carter Manley to Retire After Saturday's Match - San Antonio FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Monterey Bay FC Stories
- Monterey Bay Closes out 2024 Campaign with 2-1 Defeat in Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Set to Wrap 2024 Campaign in Tulsa
- Monterey Bay Falls to Colorado Springs at Cardinale Stadium in 2024 Home Finale
- Monterey Bay Hosts Colorado Springs in 2024 Home Finale
- Monterey Bay Scores in Stoppage Time to Secure a Point in Sacramento