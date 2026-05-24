05.23.2026: Rhode Island FC vs. Brooklyn - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC YouTube Video







Braces from Jojea Kwizera and JJ Williams carried Rhode Island FC to a 4-1 victory over Brooklyn FC at Centreville Bank Stadium as CJ Olney Jr. scored a second-half goal for the visitors in the first-ever meeting between the two sides.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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