05.23.2026: Monterey Bay FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC YouTube Video







Monterey Bay FC won its first league match of the 2026 season as Riley Bidois opened the scoring in the 60th minute before Eduardo Blancas doubled the lead in the 78th minute to seal the 2-0 victory over Birmingham Legion FC at Cardinale Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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