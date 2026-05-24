05.23.2026: Miami FC vs. Louisville City FC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC YouTube Video







World Cup-bound Curaçao international Jürgen Locadia scored a hat trick to lead Miami FC to its first win over Louisville City FC since September 2023 as Chris Donovan recorded a brace and Tola Showunmi scored for the visitors at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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