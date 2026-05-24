05.23.2026: Indy Eleven vs. Lexington SC - Game Highlights

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC YouTube Video







A red card in the 3rd minute put Lexington SC on the back foot as goals from Bruno Rendón, Josh O'Brien and Dylan Sing powered Indy Eleven to a 3-1 win at Michael A. Carroll Stadium with Aaron Molloy scoring a long-range stunner for the visitors.

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00:00:00 - by Indy Eleven 00:00:08 - by Lexington SC 00:00:19 - StartMatch by Indy Eleven 00:00:31 - Booking by Javain Brown 00:00:54 - Shot by Blaine Ferri 00:01:19 - Cross by Josh O'Brien 00:01:32 - Goal by Bruno Rendón 00:02:51 - Shot by Jack Blake 00:03:05 - Shot by Logan Neidlinger 00:03:17 - GK Save by Oliver Semmle 00:03:25 - End Period by Lexington SC 00:03:40 - Pass by Aaron Molloy 00:03:46 - Start Period by Lexington SC 00:03:52 - DefensiveAct by Joe Hafferty 00:04:00 - Goal by Aaron Molloy 00:05:02 - DefensiveAct by Loïc Mesanvi 00:05:12 - Shot by Jack Blake 00:05:33 - Pass by Anthony Herbert 00:05:42 - Cross by Jack Blake 00:05:50 - Goal by Josh O'Brien 00:06:32 - Cross by Cam Lindley 00:06:41 - Cross by Aodhan Quinn 00:06:51 - Shot by Josh O'Brien 00:06:59 - Short Goal by Dylan Sing 00:07:12 - Pass by Cam Lindley 00:07:20 - Shot by Makel Rasheed 00:07:34 - End Match by Indy Eleven







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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