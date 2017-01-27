Windy City Bulls Acquire Duje Dukan and Rights of Joe Alexander And

January 27, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York Red Bulls
News Release
HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL - The Windy City Bulls, the NBA Development League Affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, have acquired forward Duje Dukan from the Austin Spurs in exchange for the Bulls' 2017 NBA D-League 5th round draft pick.
Dukan (6'9/220/Wisconsin) previously played for Cedevita Zagreb of Croatia to start the 2016 season. In 2015, Dukan signed with the Sacramento Kings after going undrafted out of Wisconsin. During his time with the Kings, Dukan saw action in 27 games while on assignment with the Reno Bighorns, the King's D-League affiliate, averaging 14.5 PPG.
In a separate transaction, the Bulls acquired the rights of Joe Alexander (6'8/230/West Virginia) and Xavier Thames (6'3/187/San Diego State) from the Texas Legends in exchange for J.J. Avila and Andre Dawkins. The roster now stands at 10.
