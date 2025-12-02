Zyon Pullin Named Kia G League Player of the Month: November 2025
Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Zyon Pullin is incredible! He was named the Kia G League Player of the Month for November after averaging 27.7 PPG on 67% FG for the Iowa Wolves.
Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics
