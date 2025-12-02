Zyon Pullin Named Kia G League Player of the Month: November 2025

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves YouTube Video







Zyon Pullin is incredible! He was named the Kia G League Player of the Month for November after averaging 27.7 PPG on 67% FG for the Iowa Wolves.







NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.