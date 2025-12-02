G League Iowa Wolves

Zyon Pullin Named Kia G League Player of the Month: November 2025

Published on December 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves YouTube Video


Zyon Pullin is incredible! He was named the Kia G League Player of the Month for November after averaging 27.7 PPG on 67% FG for the Iowa Wolves.

Check out the Iowa Wolves Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



NBA G League Stories from December 2, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central