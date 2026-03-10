Zyon Pullin Named G League's Player of the Week - March 10

Published on March 10, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves YouTube Video







Zyon Pullin is on a TEAR! The Timberwolves' Two-Way signee has been named the G League's Player of the Week after putting up 30.7 PPG and 7.0 APG on 65% FG during a 2-1 stretch for the Iowa Wolves.







