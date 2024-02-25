Zydeco Close out 19-Game Road Trip against Bobcats, Fall 6-2

Wytheville, VA - The Wytheville Blue Ridge jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, as they cruised to a 6-2 victory Sunday afternoon over the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

The Bobcats took an early lead, just 2:49 into the first period with a goal from Cody Oaks who managed to sneak one behind Bailey Stephens from the blueline. Minutes later, Justin Daly would record his second of the weekend, to make it 2-0 Bobcats at 9:58. Despite the Bobcats' 2-0 lead, they would close the period narrowly leading in shots 10-7 over the Zydeco.

In the second period, the Zydeco would find the back of the net first, just 35 seconds in, Tyler Larwood made it 2-1 after his shot beat Owen Liskiewicz. However, Wytheville's offense quickly responded a minute later, netting a goal from Nikita Vashkin to give the Bobcats a 3-1. Joel Frazee would add another at 4:28 of the period, to make it 4-1. Michael Haskins would give the Zydeco some life before the end of the period to make it 4-2.

Clinging to a two-goal lead in the third period, the Bobcats stifled the Zydeco's offense, limiting them to 10 shots in the final period. The Bobcats would add two goals late in the final minutes, with goals coming from Vashkin and Frazee; both recording their second of the game in their effort to help defeat the Zydeco 6-2.

With the loss, the Zydeco would split the weekend series 1-1 with the Bobcats and officially mark the end of their 19-game road trip. Baton Rouge will return home next Thursday at the Raising Cane's River Center when they host the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30 pm.

