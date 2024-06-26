Andy Poetzinger Named New Broadcaster for Baton Rouge Zydeco

June 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco are thrilled to announce Andy Poetzinger as the new voice of the team. Poetzinger, a seasoned sports announcer hailing from the Southwest Suburbs of Chicago, brings a wealth of experience and a lifelong passion for broadcasting to the Zydeco.

Andy Poetzinger's broadcasting journey began at a young age, inspired by legendary Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley. For the past decade, he has honed his skills in local broadcasting, starting with NIHL Championship hockey games on Jaguars TV. His career progressed with a stint at Robert Morris University's ACHA Division 1 team, and most recently, he has been the broadcaster for the Chicago Cougars of the USPHL.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Andy to the Zydeco family," said Don Lewis, President of the Baton Rouge Zydeco. "His passion for the game and innovative ideas for engaging with our fans make him the perfect fit for our team."

In his new role, Poetzinger plans to bring a dynamic and interactive experience to Zydeco fans. His initiatives include:

Weekly Hour-Long Coaches Show segments with live fan interactions.

Zydeco Podcasts featuring in-depth team coverage and exclusive interviews.

Serving as the Voice of the Zydeco for all home and road games via YouTube.

Leading Zydeco Youth Learn to Skate Camps to develop young talent.

Conducting Zydeco Adult Puck & Stick Camps for community engagement.

Hosting a Social Media Segment that previews upcoming games and features player insights.

With Poetzinger at the helm of broadcasting, the Baton Rouge Zydeco are poised to deliver an unprecedented level of fan engagement and community involvement.

