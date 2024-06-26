Bobcats, Emory & Henry Launch Joint Internship Program

June 26, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, in association with Emory and Henry College, are proud and excited to announce that the two organizations today have launched a joint internship program. This innovative internship initiative will grant E&H students in multiple disciplines and programs offered at the college to work with the Bobcats in a number of different aspects to gain valuable experience in the world of professional hockey while earning course credits.

The Bobcats are immediately searching for and accepting internship applications for the 2024-2025 season as part of the program. Interested students can sign up and submit resumes and cover letters via the Handshake portal platform. Students can create an account and log in at joinhandshake.com or download the free Handshake mobile app on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Once an account is created, interested students can find all the team's internship listings simply by searching "Blue Ridge Bobcats" on the website or mobile app.

The Bobcats are looking for determined students eager to learn and assist the team in multiple aspects. The organization is seeking interns who are studying Mass Communication, Graphic Design, Athletic Training/Sports Medicine, Videography/Photography, Business Management/Administration, Kinesiology/Exercise science and Marketing.

This is a tremendous opportunity for students who want to pursue a career in professional sports to gain valuable hands-on experience. Students in the aforementioned disciplines are greatly encouraged to utilize this internship program. The Bobcats are proud to Partner with Emory and Henry College. Founded in 1836, E&H is a leader in regional collegiate and scholastic education, providing some of the top programs in the area.

For more information on internships, please visit blueridgebobcats.com/internships or contact Kendra Scott at kscott@blueridgebobcats.com. Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,650 capacity before construction is completed in September. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. Call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

For more information on the Blue Ridge Bobcats please visit www.blueridgebobcats.com or follow us on Facebook and TikTok (Blue Ridge Bobcats Pro Hockey), as well as Instagram and X (BRBobcatsHKY) and visit our YouTube channel (Blue Ridge Bobcats TV).

