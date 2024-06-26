Hat Tricks Announce Protected Players List Ahead of Expansion Draft

DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks announced today their protected list of players for the 2024-25 season ahead of the upcoming expansion draft.

The Hat Tricks have protected the rights of 12 players: five forwards, five defensemen, and two goaltenders.

Forwards (5): Corey Cunningham, Chase Harwell, Daniel McKitrick, Jacob Ratcliffe, Jonny Ruiz

Defensemen (5): Xavier Abdella, Kyle Gonzalez, Josh Labelle, Jarod Yau, Zachary Pamaylaon

Goaltenders (2): Talor Joseph, Conor McCollum

Prior to the FPHL's 15th season, three (3) new franchises are set to join the league: Athens Rock Lobsters, Dashers in Danville, and Monroe Moccassins. Additionally, the Hudson Valley Venom will retain players from the defunct Elmira River Sharks*. These teams are prohibited from selecting the players on Danbury's protected list. All other remaining players on the Hat Tricks roster are eligible for selection. Danbury will retain the rights to any players NOT selected in the expansion draft.

*Hudson Valley, which purchased the Elmira River Sharks' existing membership, retains the rights to all River Sharks rostered players which carry over to the new team membership. The Venom will be eligible to participate in two (2) rounds of the draft.

The draft is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 1 p.m. in Binghamton.

