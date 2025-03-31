Baton Rouge Zydeco Launch Season Ticket Renewals for 2025-2026 Season

The Baton Rouge Zydeco Hockey Team is excited to announce the launch of season ticket renewals for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Renewals will begin at the game against the Watertown Wolves on April 4, 2025.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco Hockey Team values its dedicated fans and is committed to delivering an incredible game-day experience. Season ticket holders from the previous season have the opportunity to retain their current seats for another thrilling season of Zydeco hockey. Plus, season ticket holders can lock in this season's pricing at no price increase and save up to 33% when purchasing a full-season package compared to single-game pricing.

Important Information:

Renewals will begin April 4, 2025, at the game vs. Watertown Wolves at the Raising Cane's River Center.

A deposit of $50 per seat is required to confirm your renewal.

Season ticket holders must notify their salesperson if they intend to renew their current seats.

Renewals will close on June 1, 2025, with 50% of the balance due at that time.

Remaining balance will be due on September 1, 2025.

"We are excited to open season ticket renewals and continue building the incredible momentum from this season. Our fans bring unmatched energy to the arena, and we can't wait to deliver another unforgettable year of Zydeco hockey," said Don Lewis, President of the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the action! Join us on April 4, 2025, as we kick off season ticket renewals with an electrifying game against the Watertown Wolves.

New season ticket sales for the general public will begin on June 2, 2025, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats for an action-packed 2025-2026 season.

