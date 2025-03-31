Moccasins Pull Away in Third to Defeat Sea Wolves, Strengthen Playoff Push

March 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins broke open a close game with a dominant third period, securing a 5-2 victory over the Biloxi Sea Wolves on Friday night at the Monroe Civic Center. The win is a crucial boost for Monroe as they continue their push for a playoff spot in the final stretch of the season.

Seth Bacon put Monroe on the board late in the first period, scoring at 19:20 off assists from Christopher Rex Moe and Dustin Jesseau.

Biloxi responded early in the second, as Dalton Anderson netted the equalizer at 4:35 with assists from Carter Eha and Noah Hippolyte-Smith. The Moccasins regained the lead on the power play at 8:54, when Moe buried a shot past the Sea Wolves goaltender, assisted by Frank Schumacher and Corey Cunningham.

Monroe took control in the third. Blake Anderson extended the lead with a shorthanded goal at 5:10, set up by Cunningham. Rasmus Asp added to the advantage at 8:16 off an assist from Houston Wilson. Biloxi cut the deficit to two when Don Carter Jr. scored at 15:00, but Wilson sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 19:52.

Monroe outshot Biloxi 48-23 in a commanding offensive effort. The victory evens the regular season series between the two teams at 3-3.

With the win, the Moccasins improve to 17-21-7-1-3 with 66 points, tightening their grip on a playoff spot as the postseason race intensifies. The Sea Wolves fall to 10-37-3-0-1 with 35 points. Both teams will meet again tomorrow for the regular season finale at 7:05pm.

