Moccasins Take Season Series with 6-2 Win over Sea Wolves

March 31, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins closed out their regular-season series against the Sea Wolves in dominant fashion, securing a 6-2 victory Saturday night at the Monroe Civic Center. With the win, the Moccasins claimed the season series 4-3 and improved to 18-21-7-1-3 (69 points), while the Sea Wolves fell to 10-38-3-0-1 (35 points), extending their losing streak to four games.

Monroe set the tone early, with Kevin Szabad striking first at 5:14 of the opening period. Don Carter Jr. responded for the Sea Wolves at 17:06, but a last-second goal from Blake Anderson in the final seconds of the period restored the Moccasins lead to make it 2-1.

The second period belonged to Monroe, as Corey Cunningham, Scott Coash, and Yianni Liarakos each found the back of the net, building a 5-2 advantage. The Sea Wolves Sam Turner briefly cut into the lead at 5:09, but the Sea Wolves struggled to generate offense, registering just 16 shots on goal in the game.

Szabad sealed the win with his second goal of the night at 15:25 of the third period to make it 6-2. The Moccasins outshot the Sea Wolves 45-16, controlling play from start to finish. With the season series wrapped up, Monroe continues its five-game homestand as they push for a playoff spot.

