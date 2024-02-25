FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps









COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Drop Second Game To Columbus 6-3 In Matinee Affair

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI -The Motor City Rockers couldn't secure its second win of the weekend as the Columbus RiverDragons earned a 6-3 win on Sunday.

The game started out with the Rockers on the penalty kill as the team was served with a delay of game penalty during warm-ups. 18-seconds into the game Alex Strorjohann earned a power play goal for an early 1-0 lead when he put in a rebound off a Justin MacDonald shot from the circle.

The Rockers were able to tie the score two and half minutes later off the stick of Jameson Milam when he fired a shot from the point that went under the crossbar that tied the score at 1-1. It was the 10th of the season and he now leads all Rocker defensemen in goals.

Columbus was able to build a two goal lead to end the first period off the stick of Nolan Slachetka who fired the puck from the point and Justin MacDonald for his 27th of the season for a 3-1 lead.

Motor City tied the score in the first half of the second period when Declan Conway earned his first goal in a month. As Conway was streaking through the neutral zone, Scott Coash threw a pass in stride. Conway then deked his way into the slot and fired the puck through the five-hole for his 15th of the season.

Four and a half minutes later, George Holt took a drop pass from TJ Sneath at the point and stepped into a shot that beat Brendan Colgan over his shoulder that tied the score at 3-3 with 11:22 left in the middle frame.

The RiverDragons were able to rebuild the lead when Ryan Hunter added a goal a minute and a half later for a 4-3 lead before Sequoia Swan chipped the puck from the far side post that rolled past Trevor Babin as he was out of position for a two goal lead, 5-3 with 8:28 to play in the 2nd period.

Strorjohann added a power play goal to capped the scoring, 6-3, in the second with 1:45 left in the middle frame.

The Rockers will play the Blue Ridge Bobcats this upcoming weekend on March 1st and 2nd at Big Boy Arena as Motor City will celebrate Teachers and Education Staff on Education Night on Saturday March 2nd.

RIVER DRAGONS DOUBLE UP ROCKERS, 6-3

by Tom Callahan

Fraser, MI -The Columbus River Dragons wrapped up a three-in-three set in Motor City against the Rockers with a 6-3 win Sunday afternoon.

Alex Storjohann scored a pair of power play goals, including getting the ball rolling just 18 seconds into the opening frame. Columbus started the game on the power play when Tristen Wells picked up a Delay of Game penalty for leaving the ice late after the end of warmups. Storjohann beat Trevor Babin on the game's first shot to put Columbus up 1-0.

By the end of the first period the River Dragons had opened up a 3-1 lead on additional goals by Nolan Slachetka and Justin MacDonald, but Motor City tied the game with a pair of goals early in the second period.

Columbus would pull ahead for good with three goals to round out the second from Ryan Hunter, Sequoia Swan and Storjohann's second power play goal of the game.

Breandan Colgan made 35 saves for the victory as Motor City became just the second team all season to out-shoot the River Dragons.

Notes:

MacDonald finished the game with a goal and three assists to run his league-record scoring streak to 27 straight games with a point. Over that stretch he has 22 goals and 41 assists for 63 points.

Cody Wickline skated in Kyle Moore's (suspended) place on the line with Hunter and MacDonald, notching a pair of assists in the win.

Motor City is only the second team to out-shoot Columbus all season, but the River Dragons won both of those games.

Columbus is now 4-1 against the Empire Division this season.

The River Dragons will next play on the road Friday, March 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. The next home game will be Friday, March 8 against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:35 pm. Single game seats are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS BESTED BY BINGHAMTON 4-2

by Doug Lattuca

Danbury, CT -The Hat Tricks fell to the Black Bears 4-2 on Sunday in the final game of the three-in-three weekend. Danbury finished the weekend with six of a possible nine points following a two-game sweep of Elmira on Friday and Saturday.

With 2:32 remaining in the first period, Hat Tricks netminder Liam Murray mishandled the puck behind the net leading to an empty-net tap-in for forward Andrew Uturo. Despite trailing 1-0 after one, the Hat Tricks outshot the Black Bears, 16-5.

4:12 into the second frame, Captain Jonny Ruiz evened up the score on a short-handed laser to the top-right corner for his team-high 28th goal of the season and seventh versus Binghamton this season. Just over midway through the period, Binghamton defenseman Daniel Stone ripped a left-circle shot past Murray for the go-ahead goal on the power-play.

At 5:32 of the third, Chase Harwell redirected Ruiz's one-timer into the back of the net to get the Hat Tricks back to even. With 2:50 remaining, Binghamton forward Peter Izzo - in his professional debut - sniped his first pro goal to the top right corner to push Binghamton in front, 3-2.

Tyson Kirkby added an empty-netter with a 1:02 remaining to close it out.

The Hat Tricks continue their nine-game homestand next weekend against Port Huron. The puck drop is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at WYTHEVILLE BOBCATS

BOBCATS ZAP ZYDECO 6-2 IN WEEKEND FINALE

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA -After a closely contested game previous night, the final regular season meeting between the "expansion companions" was the opposite. The Blue Ridge Bobcats blitzed and blasted pasted the Baton Rouge Zydeco to the tune of a resounding, resilient 6-2 victory that capped off a huge 3 game weekend homestand.

Bobcats captain Cody Oakes began the 60 minute scoring barrage for Blue Ridge at the 2:49 mark of the first period, putting home a seeing-eye wrist shot from the near-side point that deflected off the arm of a Zydeco defender and behind Baton Rouge netminder Bailey Stephens. Seven minutes later, Justin Daly put home his second goal in as many nights, and second since returning from loan, a steaming backhander that beat Stephens on the stick side just under the crossbar. The Bobcats held a 2 goal lead through the remainder of the opening frame.

Tyler Larwood answered for Baton Rouge with a goal just 35 seconds into the second period. But, the Bobcats were quick to counter. Nikita Ivashkin scored his second goal with Blue Ridge, and 200th career FPHL point, stuffing home a wraparound shot just 1:20 after Larwood's goal. Joel Frazee added his first of two goals on the evening less than three minutes later, a shorthanded goal to give the Bobcats a 4-1 advantage. Baton Rouge countered with a goal from Michael Haskins to cut the Blue Ridge lead to two goals after two periods, but that was as close as the Zydeco would get.

The third period was all Bobcats, with Ivashkin and Frazee each adding their respective second goals of the night. Ivashkin was named the game's second star for the second time this weekend, and Frazee's first career multi-goal outing earned him his first career first star honor.

The Bobcats will now embark on a 6 game road trip through the state of Michigan, beginning Friday night against the Motor City Rockers.

ZYDECO CLOSE OUT 19-GAME ROAD TRIP AGAINST BOBCATS, FALL 6-2

by Joseph Furtado

Wytheville, VA -The Wytheville Blue Ridge jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, as they cruised to a 6-2 victory Sunday afternoon over the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

The Bobcats took an early lead, just 2:49 into the first period with a goal from Cody Oaks who managed to sneak one behind Bailey Stephens from the blueline. Minutes later, Justin Daly would record his second of the weekend, to make it 2-0 Bobcats at 9:58. Despite the Bobcats' 2-0 lead, they would close the period narrowly leading in shots 10-7 over the Zydeco.

In the second period, the Zydeco would find the back of the net first, just 35 seconds in, Tyler Larwood made it 2-1 after his shot beat Owen Liskiewicz. However, Wytheville's offense quickly responded a minute later, netting a goal from Nikita Vashkin to give the Bobcats a 3-1. Joel Frazee would add another at 4:28 of the period, to make it 4-1. Michael Haskins would give the Zydeco some life before the end of the period to make it 4-2.

Clinging to a two-goal lead in the third period, the Bobcats stifled the Zydeco's offense, limiting them to 10 shots in the final period. The Bobcats would add two goals late in the final minutes, with goals coming from Vashkin and Frazee; both recording their second of the game in their effort to help defeat the Zydeco 6-2.

With the loss, the Zydeco would split the weekend series 1-1 with the Bobcats and officially mark the end of their 19-game road trip. Baton Rouge will return home next Thursday at the Raising Cane's River Center when they host the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30 pm.

ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

River Sharks Nip the Wolves

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY -After eleven previous games this season, the Wolves and River Sharks squared off for another instate battle, this time back in the Watertown Municipal Arena, on a Sunday evening, with the River Sharks holding a slight 6-5 edge in the earlier matchups.

The Wolves would get on the board first at the 2:46 mark Trevor Lord blasted a shot from the right point past River Sharks starter Sammy Bernard. , assisted by Tate Leeson, giving Watertown the early lead.

The River Sharks grabbed 2 unanswered goals in the second half of the first period to take a 2-1 lead.

Both would be even strength goals, both scored by Blake Peavey. The first coming at 14:28 when Peavey wristed a shot off the inside of Eloi Bouchard's pad, assisted by Bret Parker and Marquis Grant-Mentis.

Peavey added his second goal at the 18:15 point, lifting a backhand over Bouchard's shoulder. The lone assist on the goal belonged to Trevor Neumann.

Watertown outshot Elmira in the first 13-10, but it was the River Sharks who brought the 2-1 score to the room.

The second period ended up being a scoreles affair as both Elmira netminder Bernard and the Wolves Bouchard were outstanding between the pipes. Watertown continued to outshoot Elmira 19-12 in the period.

In period number 3, neither team could solve the opposing keepers and the 20 minutes ended up being scoreless once again, giving the River Sharks the 2-1 win, despite being outshout by the Wolves 14-13 in the third and 46-35 for the game.

The Wolves will head to the southern tier region of New York State next Saturday night to take on the River Sharks in Elmira's First Arena.

The River Sharks will have a Friday night matchup with the Binghamton Black Bears at home on Friday evening before hosting the Saturday game with Watertown.

River Sharks Swim to Victory Extending Playoff Lead, 2-1

by Jon Kliment

Watertown, NY -After dropping a pair in Danbury on Friday and Saturday night the River Sharks made the trek to Watertown to try to extend their playoff lead over the last place Wolves on Sunday evening.

Watertown came out showing a bit of an edge as Josh Tomasi and Mark Pozsar dropped the gloves early in the period after an Elmira penalty to Pozsar for boarding which led to a Trevor Lord shot from the point that beat Sammy Bernard to give the Wolves the 1-0 lead. Through a four on four and two more Watertown man advantages (including a 5 on 3) Elmira was able to wrestle back control of the game Blake Peavey took a pass from Bret Parker behind the net and slapped it past Bouchard to tie the game up at one a piece. After the River Sharks successfully killed another penalty Peavey once again took a pass from Trevor Neumann and deked out Bouchard to give Elmira the lead 2-1.

Bernard stopped 50 of 51 for his 11th win of the season.

Elmira returns home Friday night March 1st to battle the Binghamton Black Bears at 7:05pm. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster of by calling the box office 607-734-PUCK! #FeartheFin

