Yianni Liarakos Released & Suspended

February 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves Owner | President Mr. Barry Soskin released an official statement about the recent incident involving the release of Jonathan "Yianni" Liarakos by the Sea Wolves and the Indefinite Suspension issued by the Federal Prospect Hockey League days after.

It has come to our organizations attention that after an internal investigation, the Mississippi Sea Wolves have determined that Jonathan "Yianni" Liarakos has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation both of the terms of his Standard Agreement and the "Sea Wolves" internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments.

Barry Soskin

Owner | President

Mississippi Sea Wolves

1918 24th Ave

Gulfport,MS 39501

