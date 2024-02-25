River Dragons Round out Weekend with 6-3 Win over Rockers

FRASER, MI - The Columbus River Dragons wrapped up a three-in-three set in Motor City against the Rockers with a 6-3 win Sunday afternoon.

Alex Storjohann scored a pair of power play goals, including getting the ball rolling just 18 seconds into the opening frame. Columbus started the game on the power play when Tristen Wells picked up a Delay of Game penalty for leaving the ice late after the end of warmups. Storjohann beat Trevor Babin on the game's first shot to put Columbus up 1-0.

By the end of the first period the River Dragons had opened up a 3-1 lead on additional goals by Nolan Slachetka and Justin MacDonald, but Motor City tied the game with a pair of goals early in the second period.

Columbus would pull ahead for good with three goals to round out the second from Ryan Hunter, Sequoia Swan and Storjohann's second power play goal of the game.

Breandan Colgan made 35 saves for the victory as Motor City became just the second team all season to out-shoot the River Dragons.

Notes:

MacDonald finished the game with a goal and three assists to run his league-record scoring streak to 27 straight games with a point. Over that stretch he has 22 goals and 41 assists for 63 points.

Cody Wickline skated in Kyle Moore's (suspended) place on the line with Hunter and MacDonald, notching a pair of assists in the win.

Motor City is only the second team to out-shoot Columbus all season, but the River Dragons won both of those games.

Columbus is now 4-1 against the Empire Division this season.

The River Dragons will next play on the road Friday, March 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. The next home game will be Friday, March 8 against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:35 pm. Single game seats are on sale now for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

