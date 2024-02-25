Greg Hussey Gets Revenge against his Former Team, Thunderbirds Win 8-0

Winston-Salem, NC - The second half of the FPHL regular season hasn't been too kind to the Baton Rouge Zydeco, after dropping their 11th straight game to the Carolina Thunderbirds on Friday night.

In their first meeting of the season against the Thunderbirds, the Zydeco were outscored 8-0, now leaving them with a record of 0-8-2 in their last 10 games. The Zydeco haven't won a game since their 6-5 victory over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on January 6th, 2023.

PERIOD 1:

Kicking off the first period, Jan Salak opened up the scoring to give the Thunderbirds the 1-0 lead at 04:23. Then moments later, Gus Ford would strike at 08:44 to double the lead (2-0). Carolina would close out the period leading 3-0 with the final goal coming from Dawson Baker. They would outshoot the Zydeco 16 to 10.

PERIOD 2:

In the middle period, things didn't look much better for the Zydeco, already trailing 3-0, were limited to just eight shots on net. Jacob Schnapp would add the only goal of the period for Carolina at 12:03 giving them a 4-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.

PERIOD 3:

The third period wasn't any better for Baton Rouge, surrendering four more goals and being held to three shots. Carolina's offense went to wotk, getting goals from Jiri Pestuka, Gus Ford, Jacob Schnapp and Nate Keeley. . They would go on to outshoot the Zydeco 45 to 21.

GOALTENDING:

Greg Hussey, who was reunited with his former team earlier this month after being traded from the Zydeco was given the start tonight. The 33-year-old made all 21 saves, recording his first shutout of the season.

Both teams will meet next week on February 29th for a three-game series in Baton Rouge. As for right now, the Zydeco will head to Wytheville for a doubleheader against the Blue Ridge Bobcats this weekend to close out their 19-game long road trip.

