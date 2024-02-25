Hat Tricks Bested by Binghamton 4-2

February 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks fell to the Black Bears 4-2 on Sunday in the final game of the three-in-three weekend. Danbury finished the weekend with six of a possible nine points following a two-game sweep of Elmira on Friday and Saturday.

With 2:32 remaining in the first period, Hat Tricks netminder Liam Murray mishandled the puck behind the net leading to an empty-net tap-in for forward Andrew Uturo. Despite trailing 1-0 after one, the Hat Tricks outshot the Black Bears, 16-5.

4:12 into the second frame, Captain Jonny Ruiz evened up the score on a short-handed laser to the top-right corner for his team-high 28th goal of the season and seventh versus Binghamton this season. Just over midway through the period, Binghamton defenseman Daniel Stone ripped a left-circle shot past Murray for the go-ahead goal on the power-play.

At 5:32 of the third, Chase Harwell redirected Ruiz's one-timer into the back of the net to get the Hat Tricks back to even. With 2:50 remaining, Binghamton forward Peter Izzo - in his professional debut - sniped his first pro goal to the top right corner to push Binghamton in front, 3-2.

Tyson Kirkby added an empty-netter with a 1:02 remaining to close it out.

The Hat Tricks continue their nine-game homestand next weekend against Port Huron. The puck drop is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Hat Tricks are more than midway through their regular season Cup defense and we still want you to be a part of it! Season and single-game tickets are still available for purchase. Partial season packages can save fans up to 30% and include benefits such as FREE parking and season passes to the Danbury NAHL/NA3HL Hat Tricks games.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.