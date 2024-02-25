Bobcats Zap Zydeco 6-2 in Weekend Finale

February 25, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - After a closely contested game previous night, the final regular season meeting between the "expansion companions" was the opposite. The Blue Ridge Bobcats blitzed and blasted pasted the Baton Rouge Zydeco to the tune of a resounding, resilient 6-2 victory that capped off a huge 3 game weekend homestand.

Bobcats captain Cody Oakes began the 60 minute scoring barrage for Blue Ridge at the 2:49 mark of the first period, putting home a seeing-eye wrist shot from the near-side point that deflected off the arm of a Zydeco defender and behind Baton Rouge netminder Bailey Stephens. Seven minutes later, Justin Daly put home his second goal in as many nights, and second since returning from loan, a steaming backhander that beat Stephens on the stick side just under the crossbar. The Bobcats held a 2 goal lead through the remainder of the opening frame.

Tyler Larwood answered for Baton Rouge with a goal just 35 seconds into the second period. But, the Bobcats were quick to counter. Nikita Ivashkin scored his second goal with Blue Ridge, and 200th career FPHL point, stuffing home a wraparound shot just 1:20 after Larwood's goal. Joel Frazee added his first of two goals on the evening less than three minutes later, a shorthanded goal to give the Bobcats a 4-1 advantage. Baton Rouge countered with a goal from Michael Haskins to cut the Blue Ridge lead to two goals after two periods, but that was as close as the Zydeco would get.

The third period was all Bobcats, with Ivashkin and Frazee each adding their respective second goals of the night. Ivashkin was named the game's second star for the second time this weekend, and Frazee's first career multi-goal outing earned him his first career first star honor.

The Bobcats will now embark on a 6 game road trip through the state of Michigan, beginning Friday night against the Motor City Rockers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.