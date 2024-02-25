Bobcats Bring in Bohan on PTO

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats announced today the signing of defenseman Jackson Bohan to a 4-game PTO (professional tryout) contract.

The 23 year old native of Cranbrook, British Columbia brings youth and depth to the Blue Ridge blue line. The 5'10 170lb defenseman played three seasons of high-level junior hockey in the SJHL with the Humboldt Broncos and Mellville Millionaires. In 78 games over three seasons, he recorded 40 points (7 goals, 33 assists) and 51 penalty minutes (including playoffs). Bohan also played a season of junior hockey in the AJHL with the Whitecourt Wolverines, recording 12 points (4 goals, 8 assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 41 games (including playoffs).

Bohan has played his first two seasons of professional hockey overseas as a member of Osby IK in Sweden Division 3. In 32 career games (including playoffs), he has notched 22 points (4 goals, 18 assists) and 25 penalty minutes.

Bohan will wear jersey number 47.

