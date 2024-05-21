Jake Cox Re-Signed for 2024-25 Season

May 21, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







The Baton Rouge Zydeco are thrilled to announce the re-signing of Jake Cox for the upcoming season.

In the 2023-24 season, Cox showcased his skill and determination by tallying 19 points, including 10 goals and 9 assists.

Coach Everett Thompson praised Cox, saying, "Jake is a player whose energy is contagious. We expect him to come in and play in every situation for us. He's become a familiar face in this community and come Fall, we expect Jake to be back on the ice competing shift after shift for the Zydeco."

With his dynamic presence and dedication, Cox remains a vital part of the team's lineup and a beloved figure in the Baton Rouge community.

