Zydeco Snap 11-Game Losing Streak, Beat Bobcats 3-2

Wytheville, VA - Saturday night's 3-2 victory over the Blue Ridge Bobcats marked the end of the Baton Rouge Zydeco's 11-game losing streak. The team's first win since January 6th when they defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 6-5 on the road.

Baton Rouge looked like a completely different team, controlling the opening 20 minutes of hockey and posting 14 shots on Bobcats goaltender, Connor Green. Josiah Roen got the Zydeco going early, just 5:12 into the period to make it 1-0, recording his third goal of the season. Minutes later, Scott Shorrock would pick up his 10th goal to extend the lead to make it 2-0. Tyler Larwood would close things out for the Zydeco just before the end of the period, giving a controlling 3-0 lead heading into the 2nd.

In the second, Martin Daniel scored the only goal of the period on the rush to put the Bobcats on the boards, beating Bailey Stephens on the glove side at 9:43 to make it 3-1. Meanwhile, the Zydeco were held to just eight shots and would go 0/1 on the power play.

The third period was an exciting one, as the Zydeco clung to a two lead, the Bobcats tried to rally. Trailing by two, the Bobcats came out swinging with a goal from Justin Daly at 8:15, to cut the lead down to 3-2. Despite the strong push from the Bobcats, the play of the game came from Bailey Stephens who robbed Gehrig Lindberg from tying the game stretching post-to-post to make the save with six minutes left in the period. Stephens would finish the night with 27 saves on 29 shots.

Baton Rouge would survive and win the game 3-2, snapping their 11-game losing streak. With the win, they improve to 7-24-4-1-0, while Wytheville drops to 7-22-5-3-1. Both teams will meet for the final time of the regular season tomorrow at 4:00 pm EST.

