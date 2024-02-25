Motor City Ends Columbus' Win Streak with 5-4 Win

Fraser, MI - After being shut out for the first time this season a night ago, the Motor City Rockers made sure it wouldn't happen again.

The Rockers jumped out to a four goal lead, but had to hold on to a 5-4 win against the Columbus RiverDragons to end the RiverDragons' 16-game win streak.

Motor City was led by forward TJ Delaney who scored two goals for his first two goal game since Dec 30th against Port Huron. It's his ninth multi-point game of the season and his third multi-goal game of the 2023-24 campaign.

The first goal of the night was scored by Scott Coash on a pure hustle play by Pavel Svintsov. Svintsov chased the puck behind the net and created a turnover. He then centered it to Coash who put away a team leading 21st goal of the season 3:17 into the first period.

The second goal of the period was Delaney's first of the game. Danny Vanderwiel won the draw on the far side dot. Josh Colten fired the puck from the point that was deflected by Delaney in front of the net for a 2-0 lead.

The Rockers added to the lead in the second period when TJ Sneath earned his first goal since coming back from injury. The Forward battled for the puck along the boards and came out with the puck. William Lavaillere came out of the crease towards the RiverDragon bench as if a penalty was called; there wasn't one. Sneath fired the puck on the empty net for his 10th of the season before Delaney got a power play goal nine minutes later for a 4-0 lead.

Columbus stormed back into the game thanks to two power play goals to close out the middle frame when Cody Wickline fired a laser from the slot and Justin MacDonald fired a howitzer from the far circle that cut into the lead 4-2 with 3:33 to play.

Motor City built the lead back up in the third period when Nick Gullo accepted a pass from Jonathan Juliano and deked and scored for his third as a Rocker for a 5-2 lead before Columbus added on from Carson Andreoli that brought cut back into the lead, 5-3, with 5:30 to play.

Then the second controversial goal of the weekend happened with 3:35 to play.

Ricky Gonzalez, who stopped 35-of-39 shots, tried to cover the puck to free it. The loose biscuit popped out to Josh Pietrantonio who fired it back on net. Colten was behind Gonzalez and stopped the puck from entering the net, and the goal judge agreed. However, at the next stoppage of play, the goal was awarded to Pietrantonio to make it a one goal game, 5-4.

Motor City killed a power play in the final 2:11 of the game to ensure the win.

The final game of the three game series will take place on Sunday at 2:05pm at Big Boy Arena before Motor City looks to regroup and face the Blue Ridge Bobcats the following weekend.

