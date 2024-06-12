Baton Rouge Zydeco and Hudson Valley Venom Announce Major Trade

June 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Baton Rouge Zydeco and Hudson Valley Venom are excited to announce a significant trade that promises to shape the future of both teams. In a strategic move, the Baton Rouge Zydeco have acquired Eli Wilson and Roman Gaudet from the Hudson Valley Venom. In exchange, the Hudson Valley Venom will receive Noah Robinson, John Moriarty, Blake Siewertsen, and future considerations.

Over the past two FPHL seasons, Eli Wilson has played 85 games, scoring 27 goals and providing 48 assists, totaling 68 points with an average of .80 points per game. "Eli comes to us after consistently showing progress in pro hockey. He will come to Baton Rouge with a lot to prove stepping into his third year and I think this will be his true come out season," said Head Coach Everett Thompson. Eli Wilson was invited to the Reading Royals (ECHL) training camp and participated in pre-season games. The Reading Royals (ECHL) are affiliates of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers.

Roman Gaudet, a formidable power forward with a 6'5 frame, is another key addition to the Zydeco. "Roman is a big power forward whose 6'5 frame naturally finds himself in front of the goalie. He also possesses the ability to make plays for his linemates and isn't afraid to stand up for his teammates. He will be a big part of the team's success here in Baton Rouge," said Coach Thompson. Over the past two FPHL seasons, Gaudet has played 77 games, scoring 19 goals and providing 34 assists, totaling 53 points with an average of .69 points per game.

The Baton Rouge Zydeco would like to thank Noah Robinson, John Moriarty, and Blake Siewertsen for their time and contributions to the team. Their dedication and performance have been greatly appreciated, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors with the Hudson Valley Venom.

