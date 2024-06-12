Prowlers Begin Signings Season with Brockway

June 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have begun their summer signings with the addition of defenseman Ben Brockway. He's spent the past four seasons playing NCAA DIII hockey at Bethel University and Worcester State University.

"I have had a desire to play professionally ever since the moment I laced up the skates and fell in love with the game of hockey," Brockway said. "I just feel that as long as the passion and desire to keep getting better is there, I may as well keep playing. The game of hockey has been one of the biggest blessings in my life. In talks with Coach Graham, I was highly impressed with what he had to say about the Prowlers program as a whole and the city of Port Huron. After a few weeks, he made the decision to sign in Port Huron a no-brainer for me. Really pumped to add to the culture in Port Huron and make a championship run. Looking forward to the rest of summer training and cannot wait for October to get out on the ice with the guys and play in front of Prowler fans!"

Last year, the 6'3" blue liner notched three assists in 20 games with Worcester State and helped the Lancers reach the MASCAC tournament. Brockway played 42 games over three seasons at Bethel with a goal and four assists. He split his freshman year between Bethel and Team Maryland of the EHL while also playing a full junior season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League with the Cobourg Cougars.

"Ben is a big defenseman who comes from another great Division III school," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "After speaking with him, he is a guy with a great attitude and the kind of person we are looking to bring into our organization. I am excited to see him play."

