River Dragons Ink Ty Moore to PTO

June 12, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has signed forward Ty Moore to a PTO agreement for the 2024-25 season.

The 6-1, 174-pound forward spent last season with the Helena Bighorns of the NA3HL, scoring 32 goals and 25 assists for 57 points in just 43 games. Moore then scored eight points in eight playoff games as he helped the Bighorns claim the Fraser Cup as NA3HL champions for the first time in franchise history.

Moore, no relation to current River Dragons forward Kyle Moore, was also a key piece of the Helena team that made a deep playoff run the previous season after coming over from the SIJHL's Dryden Ice Dogs. In 63 career games in the NA3HL, the Medicine Hat, Alberta native has registered 68 points.

Moore will join the rest of his River Dragons teammates when training camp opens in early October, 2024. River Dragons season tickets are now on sale through the team office at (706) 507-4625 or online at rdragons.com.

