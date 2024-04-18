Baton Rouge Zydeco Announces Contract Extension for Head Coach Everett Thompson, Player Agreements for 2024-25 Season

April 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







BATON ROUGE, La. - Baton Rouge Zydeco President and General Manager, Don Lewis, proudly announces today the contract extension of Everett Thompson as head coach for the upcoming 2024-25 season. In addition, the organization is delighted to unveil agreements with players Scott Shorrock and Bradley Richardson.

Thompson will enter his second season with the team, stepping into his inaugural full season as head coach. After a remarkable debut year where he steered the Zydeco to a notable late-season surge, culminating in a 6-2 record over the final eight games, including a series sweep against rivals, the Mississippi Seawolves, Thompson's leadership proved instrumental in the team's climb from the league's bottom ranks. His influence establishes a standard for success, resonating both on and off the ice.

Lewis expressed his confidence in Thompson's abilities, stating, "I was thrilled with the progress we witnessed under Everett's guidance. As we continue to build towards the future, we have the utmost confidence that Everett is the coach best suited to help our players become the impactful Baton Rouge Zydeco players they can be on and off the ice."

Furthermore, the Zydeco are pleased to confirm the return of Scott Shorrock and Bradley Richardson for the 2024-25 season.

Shorrock showcased exceptional talent during the inaugural season, amassing 19 goals and 16 assists for a total of 35 points. Thompson commended Shorrock's prowess, stating, "He was one of the most exciting players to watch in the league last season. He has some next level abilities, and we are excited to have him in Baton Rouge."

Meanwhile, Richardson, the sole Baton Rouge native on the roster, will continue to don the Zydeco colors in the upcoming season. Graduating from McKendree University with an impressive record of 84 points in 89 games, Richardson seamlessly integrated into the Zydeco lineup, tallying 6 goals and 11 points.

Thompson lauded Richardson's impact, remarking, "Bradley joined right at the right time. He had a successful college career and deserved a chance to play at this level and proved every day that he deserved to be here. He brought a great attitude along with his size and scoring touch. We are happy to have him here in our organization."

With these strategic signings, the Baton Rouge Zydeco organization is poised for another thrilling season of hockey, as they continue their pursuit of excellence both on and off the ice.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.