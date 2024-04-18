Ryan Hunter Named FPHL Rookie of the Year

April 18, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton, NY - The Federal Prospects Hockey League today announces its selection for the FPHL Rookie of The Year. This is An annual award to the player selected as the most proficient in his first full year of competition in the FPHL. This selection is from a voting process by (2) representatives from each FPHL member club and then a verification by the FPHL League Staff.

The FPHL Congratulates Ryan Hunter of the Columbus River Dragons as the recipient for 2023-24 FPHL Rookie of The Year.

The 22-year-old Hunter has certainly impressed in his first year of professional hockey. After wrapping up a junior career with the Bradford Bulls of the GMHL posting 51 goals, 65 assists and 116 points in just 41 games to earn MVP honors, Hunter's offensive prowess has made itself known in the FPHL this season. Hunter finished by leading all rookies in scoring with 75 points on 29 goals and 46 assists. The Toronto, Ontario native recorded 19 multi-point games this season and ranked second in the league with a plus-54 rating.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 14th season during 2023-24

