MacDonald Reigns

BINGHAMTON, NY - The FPHL announced today that Justin MacDonald has been named the league's Most Valuable Player for the 2023-24 season.

MacDonald led the Columbus River Dragons to first place overall in the league this season, and topped the league in goals (45), assists (72) and points (117). He tied his career-best for points in a season (set with the Watertown Wolves in 2021-22) and set a career high in assists.

He also led the league in plus/minus with a plus-69 mark and was second in the league with nine game-winning goals.

Topping it all off, the Newmarket, Ontario native set a new league record by recording a point in 38 consecutive games from December 1 through March 28, recording 35 goals and 53 assists for 88 points in that span. His scoring streak alone would have put him tied for the league scoring title.

MacDonald also reached a major career milestone, scoring his 600th pro point on January 6 vs. Blue Ridge.

The award is MacDonald's fourth career MVP award, and third in the FPHL (2015, 2022 with Watertown).

Columbus has a chance to advance to the Continental Division Final with a win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night at the Columbus Civic Center. Game time is 7:35 pm and tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

