Zydeco Announces a One-Year Extension for Broadcaster Bryan Flores

The Baton Rouge Zydeco announced today that they have a reached a deal to resign broadcaster Bryan Flores for the 2025-2026 season. Bryan came in halfway through the 2024-2025 season and made a huge impact on how Zydeco fans could listen to out-of-town games. Bryan will return to Baton Rouge in September to gather all of his information and stats for the 2025-2026 players before calling all 56 games while the Zydeco compete for a championship season along with monthly coaches shows! Team President Don Lewis said, "Bryan came in and filled some big shoes last season, and did a remarkable job. The fans enjoy listening to Bryan just as much as the staff. I couldn't be more thrilled to have Bryan continue to be part of the Zydeco family and I look forward to him being back behind the mic as the teams official voice."

