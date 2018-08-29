ZOOperstars, Bark in the Park and More

August 29, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release





The Greensboro Grasshoppers come to town on Friday night for the final homestand of the 2018 season.

BirdZerk! will be at the Frans for an appearance. "America's Ballpark Prankster" will be pulling off hijinks with the players and coaches, harassing the umpires, and interacting with the crowd throughout the game.

The night will be capped off with the final fireworks show of the year. The show is presented by Take 5 Oil Change, Galaxy Food Center, Compare Foods, Jel-Sert, Polar Brands, and Big Dawg 92.1.

The ZOOperstars! return to the Frans on Saturday! They will be performing in-game skits and entertaining fans all night long.

The Crawdads will be giving away

team card sets courtesy of WHKY Talk Radio to the first 500 fans to the park so be sure to get to the stadium early.

The 4th Annual Bases and Brews presented by the Greater Hickory Jaycees, Lowes Foods, and HDR will take place from 6-9pm. Tickets to the craft beer festival are $25 and include a game ticket, unlimited beer, a tasting glass, and food!

Following the game the entire Crawdads team will take part in a post-game autograph session.

The dog days of summer are almost over, but the 'Dads still have one more chance for fans to bring their four-legged friends out to the stadium. Sunday will be Bark in the Park thanks to Cody Law Firm and Elizabeth & Co Pet Salon. We'll also have a dog show so be sure to enter your dog for a chance to win best in show!

Sunday is also Church Bulletin Sunday. Bring your church bulletin to the ticket office for a discounted $6 ticket. The 'Dads will then donate $4 from each ticket to that bulletin's respective church.

The 2018 season will conclude with a Labor Day Matinee on Monday.

We'll be saying thank you for another great season with Fan Appreciation Day. The afternoon will start out with a MiLB mystery giveaway of signed baseballs, bobbleheads, and other various items from the Crawdads and various minor league teams. We will also be giving away prizes throughout the game.

The final auction of the patriotic jerseys that the 'Dads have been sporting on select dates this season will take place so be sure to stop by the auction tables to get your bid in.

It's also Make A Difference Monday and fans who bring school supplies (at least a $5 value) to donate to Classroom Connection will receive a free ticket to the game.

