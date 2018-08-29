No Horsing Around for the GreenJackets in Kentucky

August 29, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





Lexington, KY: The Augusta GreenJackets, South Atlantic League affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, won 5-1 against the Lexington Legends on Wednesday Afternoon.

Norwith Gudino was dominate for the GreenJacket all afternoon. He went seven strong inning, only giving up three hits. He would strikeout eight Legends batters, while only giving up one run. Gudino earned his third win of the season. Keenan Bartlett would pick up where Gudino left off by not giving up a hit over the final two innings.

At the plate, the GreenJacket took a 1-0 lead in the second inning after a sacrifice fly from Trevor Abrams that scored Jacob Gonzalez. In the fourth inning the GreenJackets put up four run to take control. Abrams would knock in another runner, while Augusta scored the other three runs on a passed ball and two errors.

Augusta now holds a 2-1 series lead over Lexington. The GreenJackets will be back in action tomorrow evening against the Legends at 7:05 pm.

After the four-game road trip the GreenJackets will return to SRP Park for a five-game series with the Columbia Fireflies. We will be kicking off Fan Appreciation weekend with many giveaways and prizes! On Saturday night, we will have the Human Cannonball Show. On Sunday, we will have our last fireworks show of the season to celebrate Labor Day. Finally on Monday, we will have our Labor Day Luau. Come see the GreenJackets for the last time this season! Get your tickets at www.greenjacketsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.