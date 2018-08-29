Extra Innings Go To Rome 3-2
August 29, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
Rome, GA - The Rome Braves walked off another win over the Greenville Drive Wednesday night at State Mutual Stadium 3-2 before a crowd of 1,663.
Rome got on the scoreboard with a run in the fourth inning on Trey Harris' RBI double. The lead didn't hold long as Greenville tied the game in the fifth on a groundout by Jarren Duran to plate a run for the 1-1 score. The game remained tied until the eleventh when Greenville's Pedro Castellanos reached on an infield single allowing a run to score from third making it a 2-1 contest. In the bottom half of the inning, Brendan Venter started the inning at second base, moved to third on a passed ball and later scored on Shean Michel's double to tie the game 2-2. With two outs, Jefrey Ramos singled to right field scoring Michel for the 3-2 victory. It was Rome's fifth walk off win in the month of August.
Troy Bacon (1-1) earns his first win of the season while Devon Fisher (4-8) is tagged with the loss.
Rome concludes the regular season home schedule tomorrow evening at seven in the final game of the series against Greenville. For information contact the Rome Braves at 706-378-5144 or log onto www.romebraves.com.
