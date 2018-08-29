Drive Fall in Walkoff Fashion for Second Straight Night

August 29, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release





Rome, GA - For the second consecutive night, the Greenville Drive were defeated in walkoff fashion, as the Rome Braves scored twice in the 11th inning for a 3-2 victory on Wednesday.

Another pitcher's duel broke out in game three of the series, and the score was 1-1 entering the 11th. Jarren Duran began the inning on second base for the Drive (36-29, 61-73), and he came in to score when Pedro Castellanos hit a two-out infield single against Troy Bacon (1-1).

The Braves (28-34, 68-63) bounced right back to win the game, however. Shean Michel doubled home Brendan Venter with one out in the inning, and Jefrey Ramos ended the contest with a single off Devon Fisher (4-8).

The Drive pitching once again put the team in a position to win. Alex Scherff allowed only one run over five innings, and he was followed by Durin O'Linger, who didn't allow a hit in three scoreless frames of relief, and Dominic LoBrutto, who struck out two in a perfect ninth.

Odalvi Javier was just as good for the Braves, as he punched out nine Greenville hitters over six innings while giving up only one run.

Rome took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI double by Trey Harris, and the Drive answered in the next half inning when Everlouis Lozada led off with a single and later scored on Duran's RBI groundout.

Castellanos went 2-5 with an RBI for the Drive, who sit two games back of the Lexington Legends for the second half Southern Division title with five games remaining.

The Drive's final road game of the regular season is at 7:00 on Thursday night. Right-hander Eduard Bazardo (1-1, 2.45) will take the mound as the Drive go for a series split, and the Braves will counter with right-hander Freddy Tarnok (4-5, 4.14).

South Atlantic League Stories from August 29, 2018

