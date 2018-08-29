Hoppers Break up No-Hitter in Sixth

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Garvis Lara broke up a no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth but the Grasshoppers offense struggled against the BlueClaws in a 4-1 loss in seven innings in Game 1 of a doubleheader on Wednesday at First National Bank Field. Greensboro (23-38 Second Half, 52-73 Overall) suffered its eighth straight loss and 12th in a row at home.

Lakewood rallied with a 4-run third inning. Matt Vierling doubled to score Josh Stephens for the game's first run. Jose Antequera scored on a grounder, and Vierling eventually came around to score on a Grasshoppers throwing error for a 3-0 lead. Rodolfo Duran added an RBI-single to cash Jake Scheiner to cap the big inning.

BlueClaws starting pitcher James McArthur tossed 4.0 scoreless, hitless innings in his Class A debut. Luis Cedeno (4-2) gave up a run on one hit 2.0 relief innings while earning the relief win, and Connor Brogdon secured the save (5) with a scoreless seventh inning.

Edward Cabrera (4-8) took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) in 3.0 innings in his start.

In the bottom of the sixth, Sam Castro led off with a walk, and Lara followed with a double to put both men into scoring position. Two batters later, Jhonny Santos lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring Castro for the Grasshoppers only run of the game.

