Seuly Matias Named to South Atlantic League 2018 Annual All-Star Team

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends are proud to announce today that outfielder Seuly Matias has been named to the 2018 South Atlantic League All-Star Team.

"Matias has been a one-of-a-kind player from the moment that he first arrived in Lexington. He adds to a great list of prolific power hitters who have worn Legends uniforms such as Hunter Pence, J.D. Martinez, Brian Pellegrini and more. He has been so fun to watch this season and we are honored that he is our representative on the 2018 All-Star Team," said Legends President/CEO Andy Shea.

Matias finishes the season with a .231 batting average and 31 home runs. He set a new franchise record in home runs in a single season. The previous record was held by Brian Pellegrini set in 2008. Matias doubled 13 times and had one triple as well while driving in 63 runs. He had 19 multi-hit games including 17 with two hits and two with three-hits.

