Magic Number Is One as BlueClaws Sweep Pair

August 29, 2018 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





GREENSBORO, NC - The BlueClaws swept a double-header from Greensboro on Wednesday night and in the process cut their magic number to one to win the SAL Northern Division Second Half title. They also won their 84th game of the year, tying the franchise record set by the 2006 and 2010 BlueClaws.

Lakewood (43-21/84-49) won the first game 4-1 and the second game 8-5 from Greensboro (23-39/57-74) and can clinch the second half title with a win or a Hickory loss on Thursday night. These BlueClaws will finish with the best record in franchise history, as the 2006 and 2010 BlueClaws won 84 of 139 but these BlueClaws have 84 wins and will play 138 games due to weather cancellations.

Game One Recap

James McArthur had a successful BlueClaws debut, allowing one walk over four hitless and scoreless innings as Lakewood topped Greensboro 4-1.

McArthur was added to the roster on Monday. He was a 12th round pick in this year's draft from Ole Miss. The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the third inning on an RBI double by Matt Vierling. The 5th round pick from Notre Dame is now hitting over .320 in the second half. A groundout by Simon Muzziotti scored a run and Vierling came home on a throwing error from catcher Nick Fortes. Rodolfo Duran capped the inning with an RBI single.

Luis Cedeno gave up a run in the sixth but earned the win. Connor Brogdon got the last three outs for his fifth save, all of which have come in the second half.

Game Two Recap

The BlueClaws jumped out a first inning lead on a fielding error on first baseman Garvis Lara, who dropped a throw on a grounder that would have ended the inning. Lakewood got a run without a hit in the third on an error on shortstop Osiris Johnson for a 2-0 lead.

Gregori Rivero doubled and scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning and Jhailyn Ortiz hit his 13th home run of the season in the fourth. For Ortiz, it was his second home run of the current road trip and 29th of the 19-year old's career.

Starter Gustavo Armas (3-1) threw four scoreless before allowing a two-run double in the fifth to JD Osborne.

Gregori Rivero (3rd) and Dalton Guthrie (4th) each homered in the sixth, with Guthrie driving home three to put the BlueClaws up 8-2.

The teams finish their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Andrew Brown (5-3) starts for Lakewood.

