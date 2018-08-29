South Atlantic League Announces 2018 Annual All-Star Team

Clearwater, Florida - Eric Krupa, President of the South Atlantic League, announced the selection of the 2018 Annual All-Star Team. The All-Star Team was voted on by the 14 South Atlantic League Team's Field Managers, General Managers, Sports Writers and Broadcasters for a total of 56 votes.

The Annual All-Star Team was highlighted by the selections for Most Outstanding Pitcher, Most Outstanding Major League Prospect and Most Valuable Player. Denyi Reyes of the Greenville Drive was selected as the Most Outstanding Pitcher. Reyes has a 10-3 record and an ERA of 1.89 over 123 2/3 innings in 21 game s. Oneil Cruz from the West Virginia Power was named the Most Outstanding Major League Prospect. Casey Golden of the Asheville Tourists was chosen as the Most Valuable Player. Golden is leading the league in home runs (32), RBIs (90), runs scored (86), extra-base hits (57) and total bases (246).

Marty Malloy of the Lakewood BlueClaws has been selected as Manager of the 2018 Annual All-Star Team. Lakewood pitching coach Brad Bergesen was chosen to be the Coach of the 2018 Annual All-Star team. The Asheville Tourists had three players named to the Annual All-Star Team, including Chad Spanberger (first base), Bret Boswell (second base) and Casey Golden (outfielder and Most Valuable Player). The Delmarva Shorebirds, Lakewood BlueClaws, Rome Braves and West Virginia Power each had two players named to the team. Delmarva provided Jean Carlos Encarnacion (third base) and Zach Jarrett (utility outfielder), Lakewood provided Will Stewart (left-handed pitcher) and Jake Scheiner (utility infielder), Rome contributed William Contreras (catcher) and Drew Waters (outfielder) and West Virginia provided Oneil Cruz (shortstop and Most Outstanding Major League Prospect) and Calvin Mitchell (designated hitter). The Greenville Drive, Hickory Crawdads and Lexington Legends each placed one player on the team. Greenville's Denyi Reyes (right-handed pitcher and Most Outstanding Pitcher), Hickory's Demarcus Evans (relief pitcher) and Lexington's Seuly Matias (outfielder) complete the 2018 All-Star lineup.

2018 South Atlantic League All-Star Team

Manager Marty Malloy Lakewood

Coach Brad Bergesen Lakewood

RH Pitcher Denyi Reyes Greenville

LH Pitcher Will Stewart Lakewood

Relief Pitcher Demarcus Evans Hickory

Catcher William Contreras Rome

First Baseman Chad Spanberger Asheville

Second Baseman Bret Boswell Asheville

Shortstop Oneil Cruz West Virginia

Third Baseman Jean Carlos Encarnacion Delmarva

Utility Infielder Jake Scheiner Lakewood

Outfielder Drew Waters Rome

Outfielder Casey Golden Asheville

Outfielder Seuly Matias Lexington

Utility Outfielder Zach Jarrett Delmarva

Designated Hitter Calvin Mitchell West Virginia

Most Outstanding Pitcher Denyi Reyes Greenville

Most Outstanding MLB Prospect Oneil Cruz West Virginia

Most Valuable Player Casey Golden Asheville

