GreenJackets Take Game Three in Matinee

WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends dropped game three 5-1 to the Augusta GreenJackets on Wednesday afternoon. The Legends magic number remains at 4.0 with five games to play in the regular season.

The GreenJackets plated their first run of the game in the top of the second inning. Jacob Gonzalez lined a double down the left field line then advanced to third on a wild pitch thrown by Daniel Lynch. Trevor Abrams popped up a sacrifice fly to right field and Augusta led 1-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Heliot Ramos, Orlando Garcia and Jacob Gonzalez all singled off of Janser Lara to load the bases. Abrams then hit a groundball to the first baseman, Nick Pratto, and Ramos scored. Garcia then scored on a wild pitch while also allowing Shane Matheny to reach base on the dropped third strike. Gonzalez and Matheny scored the final run of the game on a fielding error by the Legends and Augusta continued to lead 5-0.

The lone run of the game for the Legends came in the bottom of the seventh inning. Brewer Hicklen blasted a solo homer to left field and Lexington trailed 5-1.

Norwith Gudino earned the victory for Augusta tossing 7.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out eight. Daniel Lynch was given his first loss of the season pitching 3.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out six. Collin Snider threw 4.0 shutout innings in relief allowing three hits while striking out three.

