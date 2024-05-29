Zimmerman Dominates, Birds Blank RailCats for Fourth Consecutive Victory

Gary, IN - Ryan Zimmerman struck out seven over seven shutout innings on Wednesday as the Canaries completed a three-game sweep of Gary SouthShore with a 5-0 triumph at the Steel Yard.

Wyatt Ulrich led off the game with a double and scored on a Jordan Barth base hit. Barth later raced home on an errant pickoff throw to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

Spencer Sarringar pushed the advantage to 4-0 with a two-run single in the third inning and Ulrich would score again on a Barth sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Zimmerman allowed just four baserunners on the evening as he earned his third victory, meanwhile Zach Veen and Chris Hardin combined to toss two scoreless innings of relief.

Sioux Falls (11-6) has now won four consecutive games and will open a six-game homestand Friday at 7:05pm against Sioux City.

