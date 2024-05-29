Milwaukee Takes Opener over Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Milwaukee Milkmen (9-7) took down the Sioux City Explorers (6-10) Tuesday night in the series opener 3-1. Greg Minier (1-1) led the charge for the Milkmen, starting the game and pitching into the ninth with a shutout before he was relieved. Sioux City starter Joey Murray (1-2) collected a quality start, allowing just one earned run over six innings while nabbing nine strikeouts, but the offense couldn't follow suit, finding just four hits all game.

Both pitchers opened the game on fire, holding each other's offenses hitless through the first three innings.

Despite remaining hitless in the top of the third, the Milkmen drew back-to-back leadoff walks to put a runner in scoring position. With one out, Abdiel Layer sent a hard grounder at Sioux City first baseman John Nogowski, but it whizzed off his glove into right field, allowing Milwaukee's Chase Estep and Reggie Pruitt Jr. to score, making it 2-0 Milkmen.

In the bottom of the fourth, the X's finally broke up Milwaukee starter Minier's perfect game with a Chase Harris leadoff single, but the Explorers were quickly doubled up to negate the runner.

Sioux City's Joey Murray kept his no-hit bid intact through four innings, but it was finally stopped when Milwaukee's Erik Ostberg slapped a leadoff double. After Murray retired the next two batters, Milwaukee's Wendell Marrero picked up his own double, getting an RBI, sending home Erik Ostberg to extend the lead 3-0 Milkmen.

The game remained scoreless from there, with Sioux City's Heitor Tokar relieving Murray to start the seventh inning and Kade Mechals replacing him in the ninth. While Sioux City moved to the bullpen, Milwaukee's Greg Minier remained in the game by limiting his pitch count to just 90 entering the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth, Sioux City's Jake Ortega sent the first pitch he saw over the wall for a home run, cutting the Explorers deficit to 3-1. Nevertheless, Milwaukee's Minier remained in the game, and Sioux City's Chase Harris proceeded to place down a perfect bunt single to reach safely. John Nogowski followed up Harris with a walk to put him in scoring position and at that point, the Milkmen decided to pull Minier. From there, Milwaukee's Victor Capellan came in and immediately induced a ground ball double play before retiring Sioux City's Daniel Montano to clinch the save (4).

