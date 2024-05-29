Goldeyes Even Series, Set up Rubber Game Against RedHawks

May 29, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (11-6) found themselves behind early and couldn't find the necessary answers Wednesday night in a 7-2 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-10) at Newman Outdoor Field.

A four-run first inning and another run in the second staked the visitors to a 5-0 lead early on. RedHawks starter Colten Davis picked up the loss after giving up five runs on four hits in three innings pitched.

Two solo homers, from Peter Brookshaw and Ismael Alcantara, were the only Fargo-Moorhead runs in the game. Kona Quiggle also had a pair of hits for F-M.

Kolby Kiser threw four innings in relief for the RedHawks, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out six Goldeyes.

Joey Matulovich earned the win for Winnipeg after throwing seven innings to start off the game.

First pitch for the rubber game between the RedHawks and Goldeyes on Thursday evening is set for 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field. Brenden Heiss is slated to start for Fargo-Moorhead against Winnipeg's Landen Bourassa.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule and ticket information visit www.fmredhawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.