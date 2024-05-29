Goldeyes Come up Short in Fargo

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (11-5) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 5-2 at Newman Outdoor Field Tuesday evening in the first of a three-game series between the two clubs.

First baseman Dillon Thomas gave the RedHawks a 1-0 first inning lead with a home run to right-centre field - his third of the season.

Winnipeg (7-10) took the lead in the top of the fourth inning. First, catcher Rob Emery drove in right fielder Max Murphy with an infield single down the third base line to tie the contest. Designated hitter Ryan Holgate then brought centre fielder Miles Simington in to score the go-ahead run.

Fargo-Moorhead went back in front in their half of the fifth however, as left fielder Evan Alexander hit a two-run home run down the right field line - his fourth of the campaign to make the score 3-2 for the home side.

The RedHawks would add two more runs in the seventh inning. Alexander hit a sharp single to right field to score third baseman Nick Novak, before himself crossing the plate on a single through the right side by Thomas.

Kelvan Pilot (W, 1-0) picked up the victory, working two scoreless innings and not allowing a hit. Alex DuBord (S, 4) pitched around a one-out walk in the top of the ninth to earn the save.

Ryder Yakel (0-1) started for the Goldeyes and allowed three runs on just four hits over five innings. He struck out seven and issued two bases on balls.

"We gave up a couple of home runs tonight, but a lot of credit goes to Ryder for making a spot start on short notice and giving us a chance," said Goldeyes skipper Logan Watkins. "While we just couldn't get the bats going tonight but I still think we have a chance to win the series."

The series continues Wednesday at 7:02 p.m. CDT when the Goldeyes' Joey Matulovich (1-0, 3.00 ERA matches up against fellow righty Colten Davis (2-0, 1.62 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Winnipeg will return home to Blue Cross Park to face the Lincoln Saltdogs Friday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. for a three-game weekend series.

